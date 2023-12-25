B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,026. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

