B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 1,819 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $409,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,857 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

