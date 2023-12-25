B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 20,098 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter valued at $203,327,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 195,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $25,983,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth $28,711,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $27,311,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 1,041,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

