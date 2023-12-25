B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $4.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total transaction of $1,992,673.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $342,958.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total transaction of $1,992,673.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,933 shares of company stock worth $66,741,656. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

