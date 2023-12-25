B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $435.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

