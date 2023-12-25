B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 15,246 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 43,764,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,477,535. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

