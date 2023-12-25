Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Stories

