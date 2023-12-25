Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Bancorp stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bancorp has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

