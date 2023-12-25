Baskin Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after buying an additional 75,087 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 701,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,932. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

