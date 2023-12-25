Berkshire Money Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,872,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
