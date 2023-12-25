Berkshire Money Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.