BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $101.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.05. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 147.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $420,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

