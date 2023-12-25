Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $849.72 billion and $761.43 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $43,395.79 on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.12 or 0.00539511 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00117634 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024424 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,580,750 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
