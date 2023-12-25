Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0966 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $18.01 million and $32,847.62 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00132728 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00027481 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002247 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

