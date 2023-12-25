Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00071792 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

