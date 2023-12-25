BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.82 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $48.82 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002399 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002244 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002106 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.0000012 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $67,470,147.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

