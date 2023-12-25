BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $3.75 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,860 shares of company stock worth $2,151,529. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

