BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$4.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at C$4.74 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$7.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of C$176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.0273766 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.