Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stake Decreased by Brown University

Brown University lowered its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,696,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346,277 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 52.1% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown University’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $138,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OWL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.48.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,402. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

