boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.54) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

