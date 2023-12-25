Brewster Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $76.18. 1,365,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,112. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.