Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $34.67

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

NYSE:FBK opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $71,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

