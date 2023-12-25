Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.41. 5,392,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

