Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 25th (NASDAQ:BUJAU)

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1’s (NASDAQ:BUJAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 25th. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

