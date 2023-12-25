Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2924 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDSC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,829. The stock has a market cap of $317.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

