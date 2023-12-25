Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $21.84 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $21.84 billion and approximately $683.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.35 or 0.05240833 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00111572 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026948 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022221 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016099 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009299 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002032 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,353,431,042 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
