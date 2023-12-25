Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $21.84 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $21.84 billion and approximately $683.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.35 or 0.05240833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00111572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002032 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,353,431,042 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

