Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,209 Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWKN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. 64,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,642. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

