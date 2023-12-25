Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 475 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.64. 306,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

