Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.46. 126,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

