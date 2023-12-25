Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Celestica makes up 0.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.82. 562,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

