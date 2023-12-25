Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises about 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

