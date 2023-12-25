Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Premier comprises 1.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Premier worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 2,204.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $22.75. 827,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.38. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

