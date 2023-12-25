Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $549,000 in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,760. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.