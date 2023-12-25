Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after buying an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.55. 4,964,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,663. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

