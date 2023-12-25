Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,797 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 117,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCOM

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.