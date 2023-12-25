Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,607 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.80. 436,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

