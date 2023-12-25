Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Shutterstock comprises 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 616,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,497. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

