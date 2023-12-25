Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,380. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Insider Activity

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,650 shares of company stock worth $129,784 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSAT

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.