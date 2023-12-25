Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

