Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,941. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

