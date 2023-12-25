Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 4,992 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,651,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,432,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

