Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Buys £10,111.20 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Maurice- Williams bought 101,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,111.20 ($12,787.66).
Chariot Price Performance
Shares of CHAR opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Monday. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.49. The company has a market cap of £105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Chariot Company Profile
