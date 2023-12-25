Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Buys £10,111.20 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Maurice- Williams bought 101,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,111.20 ($12,787.66).

Chariot Price Performance

Shares of CHAR opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Monday. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.49. The company has a market cap of £105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

