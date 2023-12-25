Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.86.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 824,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,901,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.