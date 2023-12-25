Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Set to Split on Friday, December 29th

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Friday, December 29th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, December 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 29th.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ELP stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.