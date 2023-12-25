Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Set to Split on Friday, December 29th

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Friday, December 29th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, December 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 29th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELP stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

