Conflux Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $702.63 million and approximately $68.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,555,005,045 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,554,827,771.813813 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19836577 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $56,114,469.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

