CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 15,721 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 734,630 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.