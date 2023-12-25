CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 15,721 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 734,630 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
