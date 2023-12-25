CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 23,021 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,021 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 68,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 129,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
