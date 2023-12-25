CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 46,489 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,489 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,520,000 after acquiring an additional 369,356 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,842,000 after acquiring an additional 104,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.21. 765,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,704. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

