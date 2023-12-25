Critical Contrast: NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and NOVONIX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 75.77 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -9.69 NOVONIX $6.11 million 24.74 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Amprius Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOVONIX.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amprius Technologies and NOVONIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 210.85%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Risk and Volatility

Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats NOVONIX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

