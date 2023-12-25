CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $315.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.15. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,260.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.